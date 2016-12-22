From banking to booze: Ontario gets its first ombudsman for beer
A former ombudsman at one of Canada's big banks has been tapped to investigate complaints of a far more frothy nature: beer. The foreign-owned consortium, which operates more than 470 retail outlets throughout the province, says Dougall will be responsible for mediating operational disputes between the Beer Store, its customers and brewers.
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov 29
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
