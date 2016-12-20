Creature Comforts releases Get Comfor...

Creature Comforts releases Get Comfortable beer

17 hrs ago

Creature Comforts is bolstering its fundraising campaign called Get Comfortable with sales money from a beer by the same name. A new brew called Get Comfortable is available and all sales will go to the fund that will later be donated to local nonprofits.

