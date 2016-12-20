Creature Comforts releases Get Comfortable beer
Creature Comforts is bolstering its fundraising campaign called Get Comfortable with sales money from a beer by the same name. A new brew called Get Comfortable is available and all sales will go to the fund that will later be donated to local nonprofits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov 29
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC