Brewer uses leftover Morning Rolls to create full body in new beer
A brewer has found the solution to the age-old problem of getting a good body on a low-strength beer -- by adding leftover morning rolls. Mark Hazell, 56, started off his family business by selling homemade beers at festivals across the country two years ago.
