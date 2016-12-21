Brazil brewery removed Ganesha & Vishnu beers from website after Hindu protest
Amparo based "award-winning" Cervejaria Ashby brewery seems to have removed beers carrying images of Hindu deities Ganesha and Vishnu within few days of Hindu protest, as these were not seen on its website on December 28. "Ganesha Ambar IPA" and "Vishnu Red IPA" beers, when available on Ashby website, carried the picture of respective Hindu deity. Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest asking for withdrawal of objectionable Ganesha and Vishnu beers, in a statement in Nevada today, thanked Cervejaria Ashby for understanding the concerns of Hindu community, which thought names-images of Hindu deities on beer bottles were highly inappropriate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov 29
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC