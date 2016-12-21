Brazil brewery removed Ganesha & Vish...

Brazil brewery removed Ganesha & Vishnu beers from website after Hindu protest

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

Amparo based "award-winning" Cervejaria Ashby brewery seems to have removed beers carrying images of Hindu deities Ganesha and Vishnu within few days of Hindu protest, as these were not seen on its website on December 28. "Ganesha Ambar IPA" and "Vishnu Red IPA" beers, when available on Ashby website, carried the picture of respective Hindu deity. Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest asking for withdrawal of objectionable Ganesha and Vishnu beers, in a statement in Nevada today, thanked Cervejaria Ashby for understanding the concerns of Hindu community, which thought names-images of Hindu deities on beer bottles were highly inappropriate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec 10 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov 29 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp... Oct '16 Maggie 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,695 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC