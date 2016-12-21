Brazil brewery removed Ganesha & Vishnu beers from website after Hindu protest

Amparo based "award-winning" Cervejaria Ashby brewery seems to have removed beers carrying images of Hindu deities Ganesha and Vishnu within few days of Hindu protest, as these were not seen on its website on December 28. "Ganesha Ambar IPA" and "Vishnu Red IPA" beers, when available on Ashby website, carried the picture of respective Hindu deity. Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest asking for withdrawal of objectionable Ganesha and Vishnu beers, in a statement in Nevada today, thanked Cervejaria Ashby for understanding the concerns of Hindu community, which thought names-images of Hindu deities on beer bottles were highly inappropriate.

