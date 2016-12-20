Beer named in honour of late cricket - legend'
Peter Little, who spent his entire Lancashire League career with Colne Cricket Club, was a a popular figure on and off the playing pitches of East Lancashire over many decades. Burnley's Moorhouses bre-wery honoured Mr Little with a brew called 'Chumpy', his nickname, and the beer was served at his wake last Thursday, held at the Cotton Tree in Winewall, which is run by his daughter Helen Sunderland and her husband Dan.
