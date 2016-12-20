Beer in Review 2016: Best in Colorado beer from Ashleigh Carter at Bierstadt Lagerhaus
To pick Colorado's top craft beers and breweries in 2016, the Denver Post surveyed more than two dozen brewers and experts to reflect on the year in beer and look forward to 2017. Together with Bill Eye, Ashleigh Carter is making a mark with German-style lagers - emerging as a favorite to take new Colorado brewery of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
