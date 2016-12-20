Beer in Review 2016: Best in Colorado...

Beer in Review 2016: Best in Colorado beer from Ashleigh Carter at Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Post

To pick Colorado's top craft beers and breweries in 2016, the Denver Post surveyed more than two dozen brewers and experts to reflect on the year in beer and look forward to 2017. Together with Bill Eye, Ashleigh Carter is making a mark with German-style lagers - emerging as a favorite to take new Colorado brewery of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec 10 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov 29 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp... Oct '16 Maggie 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,021

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC