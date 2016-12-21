Beer In Ads #2140: "Double-Hopped" Is Why
Thursday's ad is for Pabst Blue Ribbon, again from 1942. It's another fairly odd cartoon with our two intrepid window washers, all in red, trading in their overalls for bathing suits.
