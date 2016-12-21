Beer campaigners bitter about Sheffield council's community hub pub record
Tavern champions Campaign for Real Ale this week called time on Asset of Community Value dismissals, demanding permanent measures now be introduced as lifelines for locals. They maintain Sheffield City Council has received 21 ACV applications, "vast majority" of which have been rejected with only eight succeeding.
