Anchor Christmas Ale 2016
It's day forty-two, and the last one, of my Christmas canter to today featuring all 42 labels from Anchor's Christmas Ale - a.k.a. Our Special Ale - all different beers and all different labels, each one designed by local artist Jim Stitt , up to and including this year's label. 2016 was the forty-second year that Anchor has made their Christmas Ale, and from 1987 through the present day, each year Anchor's Our Special Ale has included spices, a different combination of them every time.
