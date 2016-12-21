A Present for the Intrepid Beer Lover

For those on your gift list who appreciate exotic beers, it doesn't get much better than a set of Shmaltz Brewing Company 's Hanukkah 2016 seasonal brews: Jewbelation 20 , Genesis 20:20 and Chanukah, Hanukkaha Pass the Beer . Then there's Shtick in a Box, a variety 12-pack that includes three brews that have taken gold at the World Beer Championships: Messiah Nut Brown Ale, Slingshot American Craft Lager and Hop Manna IPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.