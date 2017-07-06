Your money, your call: Activist who sued over public funding for Pistons move now wants issue on ...
If it was up to you to determine whether the Pistons could get $34.5 million in taxpayer money to move to downtown Detroit, what would you decide? The activist who sued the Downtown Development Authority and others over the decision to give the team that money without a public vote is now reportedly trying to get the issue on the November ballot . Highland Park activist Robert Davis tells the Detroit Free Press he'll collect signatures to put the issue before voters with help from Holly resident John Lauve.
