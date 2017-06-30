Worst cities in America are revealed - and Detroit is No.1
Do you live in one of America's worst cities? Detroit, Birmingham and Flint top list of America's 50 least appealing places to live Detroit, Michigan is the worst city in the US to live in due to its urban decay, violent crime rates and dwindling population, according to a new study. It's not alone in being a dreadful place to reside, however: Birmingham, Alabama and Flint, Michigan take the next two spots.
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|23 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|Sun
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|43
|Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi...
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Hostas $5
|Jun 26
|Chardo
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
