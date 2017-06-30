Want to save Detroit? Put its citizens to work
Everybody knows that Detroit has made it through bankruptcy, and that a remarkable coalition of people and politicians came together on a "Grand Bargain" to save the city. But now we need to start thinking about the next hugely important step, one that's largely been ignored: Finding a way to bring many thousands of forgotten people into the workforce and make them economically and socially productive citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have any of the people in this forum actually b...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick asks court to...
|10 hr
|lol
|1
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Erick LesFontaines
|44
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|Jul 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi...
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC