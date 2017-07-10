There are on the Voice of America story from Friday Jul 7, titled US Judge Extends Halt on Iraqi Deportations. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Family members of detainees line up to enter the federal court just before a hearing to consider a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Iraqi nationals facing deportation, in Detroit, Michigan, June 21, 2017. A federal judge on Thursday halted the deportation of all Iraqi nationals detained during recent immigration sweeps across the United States until at least July 24, extending a stay that was originally set to expire Monday.

