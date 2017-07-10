US Judge Extends Halt on Iraqi Deport...

US Judge Extends Halt on Iraqi Deportations

There are 5 comments on the Voice of America story from Friday Jul 7, titled US Judge Extends Halt on Iraqi Deportations. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Family members of detainees line up to enter the federal court just before a hearing to consider a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Iraqi nationals facing deportation, in Detroit, Michigan, June 21, 2017. A federal judge on Thursday halted the deportation of all Iraqi nationals detained during recent immigration sweeps across the United States until at least July 24, extending a stay that was originally set to expire Monday.

@Kelly

Atlanta, GA

#1 Monday
This entire matter would not even be an issue if our former presidents had enforced our country's immigration laws all along!
Some of these foreigners broke our laws years ago and should have been deported at that time!
Our former president's carry some of the blame for what the media is currently reporting as a cruel policy by our long standing immigration laws.

WATCHING LIVONIA

Dexter, MI

#3 Yesterday
[QUOTE who="@Kelly"]This entire matter would not even be an issue if our former presidents had enforced our country's immigration laws all along!
Some of these foreigners broke our laws years ago and should have been deported at that time!
Our former president's carry some of the blame for what the media is currently reporting as a cruel policy by our long standing immigration laws.[/QUOTE]

so now you cant deport them and then they will sue the government and get huge settlements. good going ice and the rest of the responsible parties in our government. next time read our constitution before trying to deport people. by these actions you only empower our immigrants

@Kelly

Winter Park, FL

#4 Yesterday
WATCHING LIVONIA wrote:
[QUOTE who="@Kelly"]This entire matter would not even be an issue if our former presidents had enforced our country's immigration laws all along!
Some of these foreigners broke our laws years ago and should have been deported at that time!
Our former president's carry some of the blame for what the media is currently reporting as a cruel policy by our long standing immigration laws."

so now you cant deport them and then they will sue the government and get huge settlements. good going ice and the rest of the responsible parties in our government. next time read our constitution before trying to deport people. by these actions you only empower our immigrants
And our immigrants should be empowered!
Empowered by the fact that they were chosen on their merit or accepted by our grace by we and our humanitarian style society!
People should not feel empowered just because the got away with sneaking across our border illegally and pretended to be an American for years and years successfully!
Truth and justice is for us...
We The People!
It's about our laws being respected by they who come to visit our home!

WATCHING LIVONIA

Dexter, MI

#5 Yesterday
[QUOTE who="@Kelly "]<quoted text>
And our immigrants should be empowered!
Empowered by the fact that they were chosen on their merit or accepted by our grace by we and our humanitarian style society!
People should not feel empowered just because the got away with sneaking across our border illegally and pretended to be an American for years and years successfully!
Truth and justice is for us...
We The People!
It's about our laws being respected by they who come to visit our home![/QUOTE]
they will be if they sue the government for that deportation and win. im talking about the recent deportation of chaldeans from detroit who are now being held in ohio. i guess our constitution does not allow any persons to be deported back to their home if there is a chance they will be killed or hurt. chaldeans are christian and their afraid the lovely muslims will kill them. so why did we waste our tax payers money in the first place when we picked them up? and if they dont get deported how much is it going to cost us taxpayers in lawsuits?

@Kelly

Winter Park, FL

#6 Yesterday
WATCHING LIVONIA wrote:
[QUOTE who="@Kelly "]<quoted text>
And our immigrants should be empowered!
Empowered by the fact that they were chosen on their merit or accepted by our grace by we and our humanitarian style society!
People should not feel empowered just because the got away with sneaking across our border illegally and pretended to be an American for years and years successfully!
Truth and justice is for us...
We The People!
It's about our laws being respected by they who come to visit our home!"

they will be if they sue the government for that deportation and win. im talking about the recent deportation of chaldeans from detroit who are now being held in ohio. i guess our constitution does not allow any persons to be deported back to their home if there is a chance they will be killed or hurt. chaldeans are christian and their afraid the lovely muslims will kill them. so why did we waste our tax payers money in the first place when we picked them up? and if they dont get deported how much is it going to cost us taxpayers in lawsuits?
With all due respect now...
We are a nation of laws!
I'm sure there are people who repent their sins every single day once faced with dire circumstances.
The prisons are filled with God fearing Christians who wished they'd never broke the law.
We are all subject to the law!
And by the way...
I saw an interview yesterday where one of these good Christian Iraqis shot at a fellow motorist with an illegal handgun over his bad driving habits and spent 10 years in prison!
Where was Obama's ICE when this felon was released?
False hope is all our former White House gave to these potential democratic voters!
This sickens me!
I'm tired of all the crap our hijacked Democratic Party is giving us lately!
I want my Democratic Party back!
How can we ever be expected to have a traditional liberal agenda ever again with the likes of these once trusted but now infected Democratic leaders we have now?
We need to clean house!

