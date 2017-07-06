The Gottabees Come to Detroit with Lollipops for Breakfast
As part of the 2017 Outdoor Summer Series, CMAP is excited to welcome a special guest performance of Lollipops for Breakfast by The Gottabees, on July 16 at 2:00pm, 2221 Carpenter St, Detroit MI 48212. Lollipops with Breakfast explores how two friends overcome obstacles to get what they both want: a perfect lollipop.
