Reward offered in case of missing for...

Reward offered in case of missing former Marine

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: WXYZ

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the location of missing Detroit chef and former Marine Douglas Calhoun. Calhoun was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on June 1 after returning home to the 3500 block of W. Outer Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reward related to dog found with removed nose, ... 1 hr @Kelly 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13) Tue Jb jr 8
News US Judge Extends Halt on Iraqi Deportations Tue @Kelly 5
Jack Van Impe Presents banned. JVIM now dead i... (Oct '12) Jul 9 Punishment 30
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) Jul 7 TTTNB 1,124
News Pregnant woman shot 4 times outside Detroit home Jul 7 lol 2
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC