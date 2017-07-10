Reward offered in case of missing former Marine
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the location of missing Detroit chef and former Marine Douglas Calhoun. Calhoun was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on June 1 after returning home to the 3500 block of W. Outer Drive.
