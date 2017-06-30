Review: Trumpa s loss is Detroita s g...

Review: Trumpa s loss is Detroita s gain at Apparatus Room

Well-heeled foodies have been abuzz about the installation of a Michelin two-star chef at a downtown hotel. The Michelin Guide's "inspectors" don't even visit Detroit! But Battle Creek native Thomas Lents told the Free Press he wanted to return to Michigan partly because of a "What is my life about?" cancer scare, and partly because, since the election, it's not always been fun working in Chicago's Trump Tower.

