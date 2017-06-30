Review: Trumpa s loss is Detroita s gain at Apparatus Room
Well-heeled foodies have been abuzz about the installation of a Michelin two-star chef at a downtown hotel. The Michelin Guide's "inspectors" don't even visit Detroit! But Battle Creek native Thomas Lents told the Free Press he wanted to return to Michigan partly because of a "What is my life about?" cancer scare, and partly because, since the election, it's not always been fun working in Chicago's Trump Tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Erick LesFontaines
|44
|Have any of the people in this forum actually b...
|16 hr
|Erick LesFontaines
|1
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|Mon
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi...
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Hostas $5
|Jun 26
|Chardo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC