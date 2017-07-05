Proposed ordinance would help people ...

Proposed ordinance would help people in Detroit's polluted pockets breathe easier

8 hrs ago

Southwest Detroit residents who have for years been clamoring for tougher regulations on the industrial companies operating in their backyard may soon be able to breathe a little easier. Detroit City Council member Raquel CastaA eda-LA3pez - whose district includes - has introduced an ordinance to regulate the storage and transportation of industrial byproducts like petcoke and coke breeze in an effort to prevent pollutive particles from blowing onto surrounding neighborhoods and homes.

