Pay off court fees without penalties
The 36th District Court in Detroit announced it will waive all late fees, penalties and warrant costs to celebrate Independence Day. Payments on outstanding tickets need to be made in person at 421 Madison Ave. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, Saturday through Monday or between 8 a.m and 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|23 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|Sun
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|43
|Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi...
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Hostas $5
|Jun 26
|Chardo
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
