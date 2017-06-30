More than 8,000 Detroit youths hired for summer job program
A program that gives young Detroiters an early opportunity to gain work experience exceeded its goal of hiring more than 8,000 kids. The Grow Detroit Youth Talent program aims to prepare Detroiters between 14 and 24 years old for the city's workforce.
