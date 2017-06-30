Metro Detroit homeowners urged to get...

Metro Detroit homeowners urged to get help with back taxes

16 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

In Wayne County alone, some 10,000 properties are scheduled to be auctioned off this fall because of back taxes, according to Treasurer Eric Sabree. It's a massive problem affecting people across the Metro Detroit area, and county officials are pushing homeowners to see if they can qualify for federal help.

