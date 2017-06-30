Little Caesars Arena lawsuit dropped
A federal lawsuit seeking to block some public funding for the Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Pistons' move from the suburbs has been dropped. The lawsuit was filed by activist Robert Davis and city clerk candidate D. Etta Wilcoxon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|23 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|Sun
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|43
|Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi...
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Hostas $5
|Jun 26
|Chardo
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC