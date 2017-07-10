Kalamazoo County begins new investiga...

Kalamazoo County begins new investigations after analyzing 194 untested rape kits

Friday Jul 7

Kalamazoo County has analyzed 194 previously untested rape kits. The backlog is among more than 1,800 untested kits discovered during a survey covering 82 of Michigan's 83 counties.

Detroit, MI

