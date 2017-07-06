Henry the Hatter might not leave Detroit after all
Last week, Henry the Hatter owner Paul Wasserman announced the Detroit location of his iconic store would shutter in August . Wasserman lost his lease and many are speculating that rising rents due to downtown's redevelopment played a role in the closure.
