Henry the Hatter might not leave Detroit after all

7 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Last week, Henry the Hatter owner Paul Wasserman announced the Detroit location of his iconic store would shutter in August . Wasserman lost his lease and many are speculating that rising rents due to downtown's redevelopment played a role in the closure.

