Food Network's - Ginormous Food' visits Detroit on Friday's episode

'Ginormous Food' visits Detroit on Friday's episode Stache International, Pie-Sci and Garrido's Bistro and Pastry are featured Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2uPrMTz Host Josh Denny visited Stache International in Eastern Market to try their Big Dawg, a 2-foot-long sandwich with 3 pounds of house-smoked bologna topped with cheese, caramelized onion and bacon. The circus-themed bar and restaurant, 1416 E. Fisher in Detroit, is hosting an episode-watching party Friday evening with food and drink specials.

