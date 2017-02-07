Flashpoint 7/2/17: Struggle between media and White House; talking 'Detroit 67'

Stephen Henderson, Editorial Page Director for the Detroit Free Press, Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Director of The Detroit News, Christy McDonald, host of MiWeek, and Dennis Darnoi, founder of Densar Consulting, joing Devin Scillian to discuss the media's role in covering the White House. And Bob Bury, Executive Director of the Detroit Historical Society, and Marlowe Stoudamire, Project Director of "Detroit 1967," discuss the anniversary of the historic riots.

