Farm animals found hidden, starving in Detroit
Detroit Police, Detroit Animal Control and the Michigan Department of Agriculture all investigated more than a dozen farm animals found hidden in the Warrendale neighborhood on May 3rd. A call came into 911 that morning and opened the case.
