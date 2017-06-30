Ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick asks court to set aside 28-year prison sentence
There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick asks court to set aside 28-year prison sentence. In it, MLive.com reports that:
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has filed a court motion asking a federal judge to set aside his 28-year prison sentence. The pair was convicted of conspiring to extort money from other Detroit-area contractors by pressuring them to include Ferguson's companies in city-funded jobs, at times without his crews ever contributing any work.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
LMAO.
F**K YOU MO*key face
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have any of the people in this forum actually b...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Erick LesFontaines
|44
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|Jul 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi...
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Hostas $5
|Jun 26
|Chardo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC