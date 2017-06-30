Ed Sheeran plotting 8 Mile-style biopic

Ed Sheeran plotting 8 Mile-style biopic

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

The 26-year-old popstar's popularity has never been higher, as his latest album A has topped charts around the world. Now, Ed wants to make a movie about his musical beginnings in Ipswich, England, the town near his childhood home where he performed in pubs before finding fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16) 15 hr Erick LesFontaines 44
Have any of the people in this forum actually b... 16 hr Erick LesFontaines 1
News Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to... Mon WATCHING LIVONIA 3
hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13) Jul 2 ThomasA 7
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Jun 30 you hate the truth 3
Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi... Jun 29 Catfish Hunter 1
Hostas $5 Jun 26 Chardo 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,876 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC