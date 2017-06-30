Eastside Detroit apartment fire now b...

Eastside Detroit apartment fire now being investigated as an arson

Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told Fox 2 Detroit that he believes the fire on Roseberry Street was started under suspicious circumstances. No one was injured in the blaze, but Fornell said a woman was allegedly robbed and held captive before flames engulfed the building.

