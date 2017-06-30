Detroit's WeWork shared office space connects entrepreneurs around world
As Detroit attracts new entrepreneurs and tries to foster new ways of doing business, one new downtown collaborative workspace brings people together from across the world. Adam Neuman and Miguel McKelvey established WeWork in 2010 in New York as a global network of workspaces spread across 15 countries .
