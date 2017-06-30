Detroit rent comparisons: What $1,150...

Detroit rent comparisons: What $1,150 can rent you right now

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Curbed Detroit

Welcome to this week's installment of Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent for a certain dollar amount in various Detroit neighborhoods. This week we're looking at rentals within $100 of today's price: $1,150.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16) Tue Erick LesFontaines 44
Have any of the people in this forum actually b... Tue Erick LesFontaines 1
News Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to... Jul 3 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13) Jul 2 ThomasA 7
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Jun 30 you hate the truth 3
Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi... Jun 29 Catfish Hunter 1
Hostas $5 Jun 26 Chardo 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC