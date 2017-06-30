Body armor controversy at Detroit fire dept.
The Detroit Fire Fighter's Association has filed two grievance reports accusing the Detroit Fire Commissioner of making purchases without their knowledge. In the Grievance reports filed June 29th, 2017 the association says Jones "bypassed and undermined the DFFA and the health and safety committee by unilaterally choosing vests."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick asks court to...
|16 hr
|Tony
|2
|Have any of the people in this forum actually b...
|Thu
|Bull Durham
|3
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|Jul 4
|Erick LesFontaines
|44
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|Jul 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC