8-year-old gets award for aiding grandmother shot at Detroit fireworks event
Amari was presented a Spirit of Detroit Award on Wednesday by City Council President Brenda Jones for coming to the aid of his grandmother, Chiquita Keen-Johnston, after she was shot during the annual Ford Fireworks event downtown on June 26. Amari Smith, center, stands with his grandmother, Chiquita Keen-Johnston, as he receives a Spirit of Detroit Award from City Council President Brenda Jones. Smith helped Keen-Johnston get medical and police attention after being shot at the Detroit fireworks on June 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have any of the people in this forum actually b...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick asks court to...
|5 hr
|lol
|1
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Erick LesFontaines
|44
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|Jul 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|Jul 2
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi...
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC