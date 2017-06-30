8-year-old gets award for aiding grandmother shot at Detroit fireworks event

Amari was presented a Spirit of Detroit Award on Wednesday by City Council President Brenda Jones for coming to the aid of his grandmother, Chiquita Keen-Johnston, after she was shot during the annual Ford Fireworks event downtown on June 26. Amari Smith, center, stands with his grandmother, Chiquita Keen-Johnston, as he receives a Spirit of Detroit Award from City Council President Brenda Jones. Smith helped Keen-Johnston get medical and police attention after being shot at the Detroit fireworks on June 26, 2017.

