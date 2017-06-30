5 of 6 Victory Inn trafficking suspec...

5 of 6 Victory Inn trafficking suspects held

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: WXYZ

Forty-two-year-old Harold "Nephew" Nero will remain in federal detention until trial on charges of Sex Trafficking by Force, Conspiracy, Distribution of Drugs and Maintaining a Drug House. U. S. Marshals on the DFAT team arrested him Wednesday night at a Detroit home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to... 23 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 3
hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13) Sun ThomasA 7
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Jun 30 you hate the truth 3
I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16) Jun 30 you hate the truth 43
Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi... Jun 29 Catfish Hunter 1
Hostas $5 Jun 26 Chardo 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC