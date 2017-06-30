1 dead, 2 injured in Detroit shooting

4 hrs ago

Police say officers were called to a house in the 14900 block of Littlefield on the report of shots fired and discovered the body of a 39-year-old man. Around the same time, 911 received calls reporting gunshot victims located in the area of Littlefield and Fenkell and at a nearby Valero gas station on Fenkell.

