With a focus on Michigan-based businesses, All Things Detroit expands in Eastern Market
More than 250 Michigan-based businesses are set to descend upon Eastern Market this Sunday, May 7, for the Pre-Mother's Day edition of All Things Detroit . The shopping event will feature a wide-ranging mix of retailers and wares, from vintage clothing to all natural bath and body products, custom plants to handmade furniture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|12 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA...
|16 hr
|MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA
|1
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|Sun
|Trump Lies
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Apr 27
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC