With a focus on Michigan-based businesses, All Things Detroit expands in Eastern Market

3 hrs ago Read more: Model D

More than 250 Michigan-based businesses are set to descend upon Eastern Market this Sunday, May 7, for the Pre-Mother's Day edition of All Things Detroit . The shopping event will feature a wide-ranging mix of retailers and wares, from vintage clothing to all natural bath and body products, custom plants to handmade furniture.

