'White Boy Rick' filiming turns Cleveland into Detroit
Cleveland's Tower City Center appears to have been transformed into downtown Detroit circa the 1980s, complete with a banner that reads, "The fastest way to get around downtown!" A Twitter user tweeted the photos to our sister paper, the Cleveland Scene , in an attempt to find out what the heck is going on. @ClevelandScene @vincethepolack anyone know why they are setting up Detroit People Mover stuff in tower city? pic.twitter.com/WbLJSEuH3X The most likely scenario, as the Scene 's Sam Allard points out, is the filming of the White Boy Rick film.
