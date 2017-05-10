Washington's hottest ticket? African-...

Washington's hottest ticket? African-American history museum

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Visitors have their ticket scanned as they wait in line outside the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Cultural on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2017. The hottest ticket in Washington right now is for the new museum, where thousands of tickets are snapped up each month within minutes of being released, a full seven months after the museum opened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA... 2 min MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Truth 20,989
List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl... Sun Trump Lies 1
Water bills in Center Line (May '11) Sun NickyB 8
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Apr 27 Patrick 35
News What can $80K buy you in Detroit? Apr 27 Negroes r chimps 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC