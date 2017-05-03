Trey Songz back in metro Detroit after arrest
R&B singer Trey Songz will be back in metro Detroit tonight for the first time since being arrested at the Joe Louis Arena back in December. Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, will take center stage at the Royal Oak Theatre to promote his latest album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|river rouge days memories (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Sammy Sheppard
|85
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|1
|DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA...
|Mon
|MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA
|1
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|Apr 30
|Trump Lies
|1
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Apr 30
|NickyB
|8
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC