The Hello Kitty Cafe food truck will stop in Detroit
The nation's cutest, pinkest food truck rolls into town on May 27 when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck appears from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. near the AMC Theater in the Great Lakes Crossing mall. The truck has spent the last several years touring the country and offering Hello Kitty's fans cookies, macaroons, cakes, drinks, and more.
