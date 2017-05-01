Obscura Day brings two exploration op...

Obscura Day brings two exploration opportunities to Detroit

Atlas Obscura, a group that has a mission of discovery and exploration, will celebrate Obscura Day on May 6. The group will hold over 170 events in 31 states and 28 countries, including two big events here in Detroit at Eastern Market and the Lincoln Street Art Park. Between noon and 1 p.m., participants can explore 1xRun in Eastern Market, a fine art print studio you might recognize for their work organizing Murals in the Market .

