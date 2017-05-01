MT jazz scribe Charles Latimer wrote the book on Detroit jazz a " literallye
We're always pleased when one of MT 's longtime writers or staffers makes the leap into books. The latest of our alums to author a book is our longtime jazz writer Charles Latimer, and the book is a collection of the pieces he wrote for us titled Behind the Swing .
