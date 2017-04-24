Marijuana opponents await campaign to legalize recreational pot
Marijuana legalization advocates will rally at the state capitol Monday, as they plan to try and get a legalization question on the state's 2018 ballot. The Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Association opposed the medical marijuana ballot question in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|Sun
|Trump Lies
|1
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Sun
|NickyB
|8
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Apr 27
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Grace55
|188
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC