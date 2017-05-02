Janet Jackson is coming to Detroit in October
After postponing her massive Unbreakable World Tour in 2016 to have a baby, Janet Jackson is back with a new tour and she will make a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 29. The new tour, called the State of the World Tour, will take Jackson on 56 cities across North America. Jackson posted a video on her website speaking to fans about the new tour and where her life has been the last year.
