Ingrid LaFleur will not appear on Detroit mayoral primary ballot, is running as write-in
Detroit mayoral candidate Ingrid LaFleur will not appear on the Detroit mayoral primary ballot on Aug. 8, though she says she is still running as a write-in candidate. The arts advocate, community organizer, and Afrotopia founder announced her candidacy in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|river rouge days memories (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Sammy Sheppard
|85
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|1
|DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA...
|Mon
|MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA
|1
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|Apr 30
|Trump Lies
|1
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Apr 30
|NickyB
|8
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC