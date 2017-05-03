Ingrid LaFleur will not appear on Det...

Ingrid LaFleur will not appear on Detroit mayoral primary ballot, is running as write-in

Detroit mayoral candidate Ingrid LaFleur will not appear on the Detroit mayoral primary ballot on Aug. 8, though she says she is still running as a write-in candidate. The arts advocate, community organizer, and Afrotopia founder announced her candidacy in February.

