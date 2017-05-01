Higher Ground: An education in cultivation
There's a lot of stuff shaking on the local cannabis front, and some of the most positive stuff seems to be coming from the Sons of Hemp , an African-American organization seeking to ensure diversity in that emerging industry. I first learned of this group last year when they filed suit against the restrictive Detroit ordinance that has zoned most of the cannabis businesses in the city... well, out of business.
Add your comments below
