Detroit was 'mad, angry, vindictive' ...

Detroit was 'mad, angry, vindictive' in Flint water talks, former EM claims

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Former emergency manager Ed Kurtz told congressional investigators that he never intended for the city to use the Flint River for drinking water but couldn't negotiate a short-term contract with "mad, angry, vindictive" officials with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. "Detroit wasn't hard to deal with; they were impossible to deal with," Kurtz said in a transcribed statement given to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Mexico 20,995
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Mon BuildTheWall 1
DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA... Mon MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA 1
List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl... Apr 30 Trump Lies 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Apr 27 Patrick 35
News What can $80K buy you in Detroit? Apr 27 Negroes r chimps 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC