Detroit rent comparisons: What $900 can rent you right now
Welcome to this week's installment of Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent for a certain dollar amount in various Detroit neighborhoods. This week we're looking at rentals within $100 of today's price: $900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|16 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA...
|19 hr
|MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA
|1
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|Sun
|Trump Lies
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Apr 27
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC