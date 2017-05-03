Detroit Public Theatre Closes Second Season with World Premiere Play
In "The Harassment of Iris Malloy," a single mother places a bet on a new life after an intimate encounter with a decorated senator, and the media fallout will change them both forever. A compelling mystery wrapped around a powerful examination of the intersection of sex, class, and politics, the show challenges audiences to examine their assumptions about power, politics and parenthood in America today.
